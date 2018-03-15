Lenovo will launch its Mirage Solo VR headset in May after Google I/O
- Google will likely mention it at I/O in May
Lenovo's Mirage Solo will launch in May for under $400.
The device, billed as the first standalone Daydream VR headset that doesn't require a smartphone to use, debuted at CES earlier this year. At that time, Lenovo said it was targeting a mid-2018 release. Now, US pricing and release date information has been revealed, thanks to B&H and via Ubergizmo. The headset will be available to preorder for $399.99 and should release on 11 May 2018.
- Google Daydream: What does it do and what devices support it?
- Standalone Daydream VR is now a reality, HTC and Lenovo onboard
- Google Daydream: Google's Android VR platform explained
Pocket-lint got a chance to test out the Mirage Solo in January. We found it to be a well made and comfortable-to-wear product, with greater control in use compared to the Google Daydream View. And as the Lenovo requires no phone, it's a more accessible way to experience Google's ever-evolving VR project, without the fuss of wires or a PC like HTC Vive. It's not overpriced either, which is nice.
It's based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 VR platform, and it features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5.5-inch LCD display (1280 x 1440 pixels per eye), and a 7-hour battery life. We suspect Google will talk more about this at Google I/O, which runs from 8 May to 10 May.
- Lenovo will launch its Mirage Solo VR headset in May after Google I/O
- Google and LG are developing a high-res, 120Hz VR display
- Motorola's next Moto Mod is a VR headset, leaked image reveals
- Bose shows off AR glasses designed to augment your world with sound
- Oculus issues fix for security problem: How to unbrick your Oculus Rift
- Jurassic World Alive brings dinosaurs to life in Pokemon Go-like AR game
- Channel your inner ape with Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR
- This 360-degree video from Waymo lets you ride in its driverless van
- Ghostbusters World is a Pokemon Go-like AR game for catching ghosts
- Want to travel down the Nile in VR? Then watch this new BBC VR series
Comments