Lenovo goes big on VR for CES 2018 with Mirage Solo Daydream headset and Mirage Camera

Lenovo has announced two Daydream-enabled VR products during CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo VR headset was previously leaked, when it appeared in an FCC filing over Christmas last year, but now we know much more about it.

Lenovo claims it's the "world's first" standalone Daydream VR headset, so doesn't require a smartphone or PC to run.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, has 4GB of RAM built-in and 64GB of storage. A microSD card slot will allow for expansion by up to a further 256GB. It's basically the same spec as a top-end phone, but integrated with the headset itself.

The internal LCD display is 5.5-inches and has a QHD (2560 x 1440) pixel resolution, so 1280 x 1440 to each eye. It runs at 75Hz, and the lenses have 110-degree field of view (FOV).

There are dual tracking cameras built into the headset, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. It weighs 645g so should be comfortable to use for decent periods. The battery should last a while too, being 4,000mAh.

As the system works on Google's Daydream Android VR platform, it will be compatible with thousands of apps and videos, including YouTube 360-degree content. A motion remote to control the experiences and Daydream front-end is included.

It'll be available from Q2 this year for an RRP of $449.99 (around £332 at today's exchange rate, but we're waiting for official UK pricing).

Also available at the same time will be the Mirage Camera, Lenovo's point and shoot VR camera with dual lenses to capture stereoscopic 3D content.

It also runs on a Qualcomm chipset, this time the Snapdragon 626, and sports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. A microSD card slot can expand that by up to 128GB.

The dual 13-megapixel sensors mean that it is capable of up to 4K video shooting at 30fps. It can also take 3D stills.

The Lenovo Mirage Camera will cost $299.99 for a Wi-Fi connected version. An LTE version will also be available but there is no word on pricing at present.