Lenovo Mirage Solo standalone VR headset could be unveiled at CES 2018

Lenovo has a standalone virtual reality headset, i.e. one that doesn't require a smartphone to be inserted, that runs on Google Daydream in the works. It's expected to be unveiled early-2018, most likely at CES in January after it recently passed the FCC SAR test in the US.

The test results not only give away the name of the headset, but some of its specs too, such as a 4,000mAh battery and support for Bluetooth 5. It also mentions a Daydream controller, which will likely perform in a similar way to other VR headset controllers to add an extra level of immersion and interactivity.

The FCC filing doesn't mention which processor the headset will be using, but there's a good chance it will be built on a Snapdragon SoC, as Qualcomm and Google have partnered on the standalone VR project. Google has previously said it is working with HTC and Lenovo to produce VR headsets and now the Mirage Solo is the first model from Lenovo.

Lenovo has already released the Explorer Windows Mixed reality headset and the Mirage AR headset that has been used as part of the Star Wars Jedi Challenges game that sees you engage in Lightsaber battles.

HTC was thought to be making a Daydream VR headset, but it ended up being the Vive Focus that not only runs on HTC's own Vive Wave platform, but is only available in China.

We hope to hear more about the Lenovo Mirage Solo in the coming weeks and will bring you all the latest news as and when we hear it.