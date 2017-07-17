  Feel the Force with Lenovo's Star Wars AR headset

Lenovo and LucasFilm have used the a Disney fan event in Anaheim, California to announce a partnership and to unveil a new augmented reality headset that's based on everyone's favourite sci-fi saga, Star Wars.

Called Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, the headset immerses you in a Star Wars-themed universe where you can act out all manner of Star Wars fantasies.

Experiences and games teased so far include "Holochess", which is modelled on the game played by Chewbacca and R2-D2 in Stars Wars Episode IV: A New Home, and Lightsaber battles that will have you wielding a saber and battling enemies.

Lenovo hasn't given away any information on the headset itself, such as a release date or price, but there's a good chance it will be loosely based on the headset announced for use with Windows 10.