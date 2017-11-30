Lego AR-Studio brings Lego bricks to life in a digital world

Lego has just launched a new AR app for iOS 11 devices that will let Master Builders the world over combine real-life Lego sets with virtual ones to create a brand new way of playing.

Called Lego AR-Studio, the new app has been developed by Lego's Creative Play Lab team and lets builders place, move and interact with various virtual Lego sets on a table or workspace. Several Lego sets are available at launch, including Lego City and Lego Ninjango sets, but the possibilities of which Lego models and sets you can introduce to the digital world are only limited by your imagination.

Anything you can view on screen can be recorded as a video clip to watch back at a later date, including the special features of some of the sets, such as a dragon that you can make breathe fire, controlling a train's speed or using a fire truck's hose.

Lego AR-Studio is an ARKit app, so is only available on select iOS 11 devices. They include:

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S/6S Plus

iPhone 7/7 Plus

iPhone 8/8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad Pro (all screen sizes)

iPad (2017)

Tom Donaldson, VP, Creative Play Lab at the LEGO Group said: "We believe the best way to predict the future of play is to invent it. LEGO AR-Studio™ pioneers new possibilities for imaginative play where children can enjoy both physical interaction and digital engagement at the same time. This is one of many ways we innovate to combine physical and digital LEGO play into a fun and creative experience for children."