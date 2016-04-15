Huawei VR headset officially here to take on Samsung Gear VR and LG 360 VR

Huawei has just announced its own virtual reality headset at its Chinese P9 smartphone launch event. This will look similar to the Samsung Gear VR and work much like the LG 360 VR headset.

The Huawei VR headset connects directly to the P9 phone via a dedicated USB-C cable that reportedly simulates a 130-inch TV viewed from two metres away. The headset will offer a 1080p resolution that should make it less impressive than the QHD Samsung offering. Gizok claims we can expect a 639ppi resolution, but we're taking that with a pinch of salt for now.

The Samsung Gear VR uses its Galaxy Note 5, S6, S7 or edge phones to power the headset and provide a screen. The wearable itself is essentially a system of lenses, straps and padding to hold the smartphone in place. While the Huawei headset looks similar, with touch control and back button on the side and focus wheel on top, it works differently.

This headset from Huawei is similar to the LG 360 VR which also connects to the phone via a cable. That means the headset has its own display and does some of the work. This also means that the headset will be able to work with both the Huawei P9 and the P9 Plus.

Other specs include 20ms latency, -7.00 myopia, a 95-degree field of view plus an anti-blue light filter to protect your eyes. Huawei will launch the headset with over 4,000 free movies, 40 games, 350 panoramic images and 150 panoramic tours.

Huawei already launched its flagship P9 in the UK and is now launching in China. It appears the headset could be limited to China since it was not mentioned at the UK launch event. But what is clear is that it will launch "this season".

