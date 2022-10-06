HTC Vive is teasing a new "smaller" VR device

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a busy time for HTC Vive. It doesn't feel like long since the company released the tethered PCVR HTC Vive Pro 2, the business focussed Vive Focus 3 and the standalone Vive Flow.

Now it's taken to Twitter to start teasing something new.

Go small or go home. pic.twitter.com/PUqqKn4V5E — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) October 6, 2022

An image of what looks like the lens of a pair of sunglasses has been posted on Twitter along with the tag "Go small or go home".

Does this mean that HTC Vive is paying attention to what Meta is doing with its various VR devices and is gearing up to release something small, lightweight and portable?

There's very little to go on at the moment and the company isn't giving much away. Indeed, as one user shows, even if you grab the image and crank up the brightness all you get is "nice try" and a cheeky thumbs up appearing in the corner:

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

That said HTC Vive has certainly been gearing up for this. In an email to Pocket-lint about it the company spoke about what it's been up to so far:

"It's been a big 12 months for HTC VIVE, this time last year we unveiled the first evolution of our Proton project, VIVE Flow – a lightweight pair of immersive VR glasses. At CES we showcased VIVE Wrist Tracker, the first inside-out tracker for an all-in-one headset, at MWC we debuted our new private 5G solution, G-Reign and even streamed PCVR experiences to our VIVE Focus 3 headset via a superfast wireless network. Since then, we grew the VIVE Focus 3 ecosystem with Eye and Facial tracking add-ons."

With Meta set to reveal new devices at Meta Connect 2022 soon, it'll be interesting to see what's coming from HTC Vive as well. For now we just have to wait and see.

Writing by Adrian Willings.