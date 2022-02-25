(Pocket-lint) - The company behind one of the best VR headsets on the market, HTC, has partnered up with Holoride to take VR somewhere it's never been before - the backseat of your car.

Essentially, the idea is that passengers will be able to sport a VR headset and turn any boring car journey into an immersive theme park attraction.

Holoride promises to add thrills to every car journey "by merging XR content with real-time motion, location and navigational data from the car and its environment, creating hyper-immersive experiences."

Hopefully, the use of this data will prevent the horrific motion sickness that we imagine would come with trying to use a traditional VR setup in the car.

The system lets users employ the same "intuitive gestures as they would with conventional VR devices" - but we presume there are measures in place to stop you from whacking the driver in the back of the head.

Holoride will be using HTC's Vive Flow headset, a lightweight (189g) VR solution with a sunglasses inspired design.

"Vive Flow is the ideal device for on-the-go XR, so we are thrilled to be partnering with HTC Vive to give riders direct access to Holoride. The glasses’ sleek, portable design means riders can enjoy a fun and connected experience anywhere they go." said Nils Wollny, CEO and co-founder of Holoride.

"Vive Flow can fit in the palm of your hand and still deliver a breathtaking experience," said Shen Ye, Global Head of Hardware at HTC Vive. "Paired with Holoride’s impressive tech, you’ll be able to turn car rides into virtual amusement parks. We’re very excited to work with Holoride in shaping the future of passenger entertainment."

If you're keen to know more, the Holoride system will be demonstrated at MWC next week. The company plans to launch in the second half of 2022.

Writing by Luke Baker.