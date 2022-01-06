Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR news
  4. HTC AR & VR news

HTC's VR wrist tracker can see what's in your hand in VR

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
HTC HTC's VR wrist tracker can see what's in your hand in VR
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - HTC has revealed a wrist-based VR tracker for its Vive Focus 3 virtual reality headset. A tracker that's capable of tracking from your elbow to your fingertips. 

The aptly named Vive Wrist Tracker is designed to offer lightweight and versatile tracking for the all-in-one standalone headset. Strap it to your wrist and the tracker is able to assist with hand tracking in VR even when it can't be seen by the headset itself. 

HTC says that the Vive Wrist Tracker is not only track your hand movement but can also track objects you're holding in your hand too. This includes everything from handheld tools to steering wheels.  The wrist tracker can also apparently be attached to real-world objects and then make it so those objects can be tracked with six degrees of freedom. 

HTCHTC Vive wrist tracker photo 2

The added bonus of this setup is the tracker makes it possible for the system to track hand movement even where the hand would normally leave the tracking area. Imagine playing tennis, for example, keeping your eyes on your opponent but taking large swings that might go behind your head or body and out of view of the standard tracking cameras. 

HTC says the Vive Wrist Tracker is able to track exact hand movements and deliver more precise tracking throughout VR experiences. 

The Vive Wrist Tracker should also be able to be used without much fuss as it's 85 per cent smaller than the Vive Focus 3 controller and 50 per cent lighter too. It's also capable of four hours of constant use and has a handy indicator to let you know when it needs plugging in for a charge. 

This new tracker will be available "early" 2022 for $129, €129, £119

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 6 January 2022.
Recommended for you
Panasonic is crafting a tiny pair of VR goggles called the MeganeX
Panasonic is crafting a tiny pair of VR goggles called the MeganeX By Adrian Willings ·
HTC's VR wrist tracker can see what's in your hand in VR
HTC's VR wrist tracker can see what's in your hand in VR By Adrian Willings ·
Google may be working on new AR tech
Google may be working on new AR tech By Adrian Willings ·
Oppo's Air Glass is a heads up display for your daily life
Oppo's Air Glass is a heads up display for your daily life By Adrian Willings ·
Samsung and Microsoft may be working on a future augmented reality hardware
Samsung and Microsoft may be working on a future augmented reality hardware By Adrian Willings ·
Sony PSVR 2 for PS5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know
Sony PSVR 2 for PS5 release date, rumours and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·