HTC's VR wrist tracker can see what's in your hand in VR

(Pocket-lint) - HTC has revealed a wrist-based VR tracker for its Vive Focus 3 virtual reality headset. A tracker that's capable of tracking from your elbow to your fingertips.

The aptly named Vive Wrist Tracker is designed to offer lightweight and versatile tracking for the all-in-one standalone headset. Strap it to your wrist and the tracker is able to assist with hand tracking in VR even when it can't be seen by the headset itself.

HTC says that the Vive Wrist Tracker is not only track your hand movement but can also track objects you're holding in your hand too. This includes everything from handheld tools to steering wheels. The wrist tracker can also apparently be attached to real-world objects and then make it so those objects can be tracked with six degrees of freedom.

The added bonus of this setup is the tracker makes it possible for the system to track hand movement even where the hand would normally leave the tracking area. Imagine playing tennis, for example, keeping your eyes on your opponent but taking large swings that might go behind your head or body and out of view of the standard tracking cameras.

HTC says the Vive Wrist Tracker is able to track exact hand movements and deliver more precise tracking throughout VR experiences.

The Vive Wrist Tracker should also be able to be used without much fuss as it's 85 per cent smaller than the Vive Focus 3 controller and 50 per cent lighter too. It's also capable of four hours of constant use and has a handy indicator to let you know when it needs plugging in for a charge.

This new tracker will be available "early" 2022 for $129, €129, £119.