HTC Vive Flow is an immersive VR headset designed to improve your wellbeing

(Pocket-lint) - After several teases, HTC has revealed its latest VR offering in the form of the Vive Flow. A pair of portable immersive glasses designed to improve your wellbeing.

Unlike HTC's other virtual reality devices, which usually require a powerful PC in order to run, the Vive Flow is intended to be accessible to a lot more people.

These are compact, lightweight immersive glasses that are designed to be perfect to use anytime, anywhere to access relaxing content and ease the stresses of the day. The HTC Vive Flow has several intended uses, one is with meditation apps like TRIPP and mindfulness apps that help you unwind. Including everything from calming apps to low-fi music apps.

Alternatively, you can use it to watch content cast to the glasses from the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Disney+. This viewing experience is said to be a bigger screen experience better than going to the cinema.

With a 100 degree field of view, 3.2k resolution display and 75Hz refresh rate it's said to be ideal for a private viewing experience watching 1080p content wherever you are.

The Vive Flow is designed to be comfortable and a much better way of watching content than slumping over your phone. It weighs just 189 grams, making it considerably lighter than other VR headsets (the Vive Pro 2 is 890g).

These glasses are interesting in other ways too. They're designed with optical lenses that can be adjusted to your prescription on an eye per eye basis. 0 for perfect vision. -6 for strong short-sightedness. So you don't need to wear glasses in order to see, which helps with comfort. With a washable face gasket and a strapless design, it's also built with an easy on/off fit for convenient wear and sharing with friends and family.

Vive Flow sports dual microphones with built-in noise cancellation and echo cancellation as well as open firing speakers for 3D sound directly into your ears. It's Bluetooth enabled so you can use your own in-ears for a more personal experience.

It's worth noting that the Vive Flow needs to be plugged in to be used, either to your phone or a power bank in order to run. Your phone is also an integral part of the experience as you'll use it as a controller in selected apps, to navigate menus and to cast content. You'll also need a phone with Android 9 or above in order to run, but the glasses do come with 64GB of internal storage.

HTC says that the Vive Flow will have "a rich catalogue of VR apps from different categories" and that games are coming via Viveport with Infinity Vista which is designed specifically for Flow and is $5.99 a month.

Flow is set to retail for £499/€549 and $499 US. With pre-orders starting from 14 October and shipping in early November.