Massive HTC Vive Flow leak reveals all

(Pocket-lint) - HTC is to unveil a new Vive headset tomorrow, but a major pic leak has revealed plenty about it ahead of time.

The HTC Vive Flow, as it is to be called, was unveiled in many images posted by @evleaks on his Twitter account. It looks to be a mixed reality headset, similar to a Magic Leap, and is as far removed from the HTC Vive Pro 2 as you could imagine.

There's no headstrap for starters, and it looks to use a mobile phone connection as its main source.

According to the images, it features "immersive spatial audio", an "active cooling system", and a "dual hinge fit system" that utilises arms rather than a full strap. There is Bluetooth connectivity too.

Another of the images posted shows that pre-orders will start on 15 October for shipping in early November. The HTC Vive Flow seemingly costs $499.

There's no UK pricing as yet.

HTC has been making moves in the direction of casual virtual reality recently, and this ticks all the right boxes. It's small and portable, with a presumably light enough build to use for quick sessions.

We'll no doubt find out much more tomorrow, when it officially launches.