How to watch the HTC Vive Flow launch event

(Pocket-lint) - Back in August HTC submitted a trademark for a head-mounted display called the "Vive Flow". Now the company is teasing an event happening on 14 October to reveal more.

Over the last few days, HTC has been posting a number of cryptic images hinting at the reveal. These have included relaxing lifestyle shots including someone sitting on a sofa with popcorn, a lady in sitting in a yoga pose and someone reading a book in bed.

The event, referred to as "Go with the Flow" is set to happen in a matter of days and it will certainly make for interesting watching. After all, on the one hand, we have the hints at a new head-mounted display in the trademark application, but we also have HTC showing off a canister that couldn't possibly hold a full-blown VR headset.

Alvin Wang Graylin, the China President of HTC Vive has also tweeted that the company will be announcing "some big news in a small package" and that the device can "access from VR, PC, Mac or phone".

You’re invited to join a special #immersive event in #VR on October 14 at 11 a.m. EDT to hear about some big news in a small package. Can access from VR, PC, Mac or phone. Click link to reserve your space now. #gowiththeflow https://t.co/WlEmQzU9r9 #xr #metaverse @htcvive — Alvin Wang Graylin (汪丛青) (@AGraylin) September 28, 2021

Does that mean we're finally getting a standalone headset from HTC to rival the Oculus Quest 2? We had a tease of this potential back in April with the Vive Air, but that was later said to just be a concept device and wouldn't actually be launched.

The Vive Focus 3 is the closest we have to that offering so far, but in classic HTC fashion, it's an expensive headset mostly aimed at business users. Are things about to change with a more consumer-focused device? And is that headset actually the company's first attempt at AR glasses?

The Go with the Flow is happening on 14 October. You can visit the official website to add it to your calendar or get a reminder by email.

The event is set to take place at 11am EDT, that's 4PM BST, 5PM, CEST and 8AM PT.

We're expecting it to be broadcast on the official site, but you can also watch it in VR with EngageVR.