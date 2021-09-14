HTC Vive Pro 2 is now available to buy as a full kit

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a few months since the HTC Vive Pro 2 launched. Originally the headset was available to pre-order in May with orders shipping in June for those who just wanted just the headset as an upgrade to a current Vive or Vive Pro setup.

Those who wanted the full kit - including the headset, two base stations and two Vive controllers - have had to wait though. It was originally meant to be available in June, but like all things tech-based there's been a pandemic-based delay that has held up the release.

Finally, that's set to change, giving new buyer's and VR enthusiasts access to one of the best VR headsets currently available.

The full kit is already available to pre-order in the US for $1,399 and in Canada for $1,849. And from 23 September you'll be able to pre-order it in Europe too for £1,299.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is likely to please many of the fans of VR and new virtual reality gamers alike. This is a VR headset that promises a "best-in-class" display with one of the highest resolutions on the market - 4896 x 2448 total pixels.

The headset's display uses an LCD IPS fast switching panel with a dual-stack lens design that uses two lenses (for each eye) redirecting the image for a wider field of view. Meaning a "true" 120-degree field of view and a more immersive experience.

Other highlights to the Vive Pro 2 include the compatibility with the Vive wireless adapter, Facial Tracker and Vive Tracker 3.0 which allow for tracking of "anything" including full-body tracking.

When we tried it out, we had plenty of good things to say about the Vive Pro 2 and we're sure you'll like it too.