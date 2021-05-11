How to watch HTC's ViveCon VR launch event

(Pocket-lint) - HTC's ViveCon event is happening today 11 May with the promise of some VR headsets and more being unveiled.

The company has been teasing various things for a while including the promise of a new headset or two. And after just recently announcing the Vive Facial tracker and upgraded Vive Trackers, HTC is certainly on a roll.

Now with the announcement of the ViveCon keynote the company has made it clear it means business announcing:

"We debut what's new. Take a front-row seat at the VR event of the year as HTC VIVE unveils game-changing VR headsets, software, and platforms to take your experience to another level."

So now all that's left to do is to tune in and watch the reveal.

HTC is claiming that ViveCon will be "...the most important VR event of the year" so you clearly don't want to miss out on that. Especially if you're a fan of HTC's past headsets.

The next step in VR is coming. Register now. #VIVECON2021https://t.co/iYMD6VsfIT pic.twitter.com/W1501drPJu — HTC VIVE - VIVECON 2021 | May 11-12 (@htcvive) April 27, 2021

In order to watch, you'll first need to register here. The bonus of doing so is you'll be in with a chance of winning a HTC VR headset, which is certainly a reason to get stuck in.

The ViveCon event is due to kick off today, Tuesday 11 May, at 17:00 BST. In your time zone that means the following:

New York - 12:00 EST

San Francisco - 9:00 PDT

Taiwan - 12:00 CST

Europe - 18:00 CEST

Australia - 02:00 AEST

The whole event is set to span two days, but we're expecting the headset announcements to happen early on the first day.

It's important to register to watch as soon as you can as registration will close before the event kicks off.

Although HTC hasn't officially announced what's being shown off at ViveCon, it has said it will be revealing headsets. Also, a previous leak has suggested that the company will be announcing the high-end Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 Business Edition. With the former headset being for consumers and the latter for enterprise users.

We don't know much more beyond that, but we will be covering the news as it happens. Sadly one thing we do know is that the HTC Vive Air won't be announced as previously thought. This previously leaked standalone headset was thought to be coming soon, but the company has made it clear since that this headset is just a concept and not a device that's being released (yet).

Writing by Adrian Willings.