HTC might announce two new Vive VR headsets at ViveCon 2021

(Pocket-lint) - HTC could unveil not one but two Vive VR headsets this month.

The company recently announced the dates for the next ViveCon event, happening 11 May to 12 May 2021. In the lead-up to that event, it has also started teasing a new VR headset. It even unveiled updated Vive Trackers and a Facial Tracking accessory. Now, the Protocol has claimed HTC will use ViveCon 2021 to unveil a pair of VR headsets. Called the high-end Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3 Business Edition, they will reportedly be more for the enterprise.

HTC Vive has seemingly struggled in the consumer space of late, with its most recent headset offerings failing to live up to the popularity of the Oculus Quest and Valve Index, but we're still keen to see what's next from the company.

There have been no leaks, including specs or images, about either Vive headset so far, so it's not yet known if they will be tethered and require a PC or standalone, wire-free headsets such as the Quest 2. Protocol said the headsets recently surfaced in company documents and were even listed momentarily on the European e-commerce site Alzashop. Those listings have since been deleted, but eagle-eyed watchers still managed to glean pricing.

The Vive Focus 3 Business Edition was priced at €1,474 ($1,771), while the Vive Pro 2 was listed for €842 ($1,012).

If you need more proof that more than one Vive headset will be unveiled at ViveCon, HTC's own webpage for the event invites fans to "take a front-row seat at the VR event of the year as HTC VIVE unveils game-changing VR headsets, software, and platforms to take your experience to another level".

Writing by Maggie Tillman.