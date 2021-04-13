HTC teases new VR headset alongside Vivecon announcement

(Pocket-lint) - HTC has announced the dates for the next Vivecon event, happening 11 and 12 May.

In the lead up to that event, the company has started teasing a new VR headset.

Recently HTC teased and unveiled updated Vive Trackers and a Facial Tracking accessory. At that time, it also talked (vaguely) about plans for a new virtual reality headset at some point this year. Now it looks like we'll soon be finding out more. Especially with Vivecon less than a month away.

The company has taken to both Twitter and its own blog to drop hints and build up excitement for a new headset. And although the shots don't give much away in the current teases, at least we know something is coming soon.

Now that the accessories are out of the way, let's get down to business. pic.twitter.com/OxIVCVQYk5 — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) April 9, 2021

HTC Vive's China president, Alvin Wang Graylin Tweeted a similar view of the headset with the hashtags, #XR #VR and #Vive. This suggests there's more to the new headset than a pure VR experience. Perhaps we might see elements of Mixed Reality or Augmented Reality this time around.

Some have taken the phrase "...let's get down to business" in the official Tweet as a sign that this is another commercially focussed headset from HTC. Graylin also previously said that the company's new headset wouldn't be an Oculus Quest 2 competitor, but that it would be its next-generation standalone and is "...going to be a great product."

HTC Vive has seemingly struggled in the consumer space of late with its most recent headset offerings failing to live up to the popularity of the Oculus Quest and Valve Index but we're still keen to see what's next.

Writing by Adrian Willings.