(Pocket-lint) - HTC has officially announced a next-gen version of its HTC Vive Tracker (now dubbed 3.0) and the much-teased Facial Tracker that clips to the bottom of a headset.

The Facial Tracker is an accessory that is now commercially available for the first time. It tracks 38 facial movements, reading motion from a user's lips, jaw, teeth, tongue, chin and cheeks.

It uses a dual camera system that tracks at 60Hz and has a response time below 10ms, which enables software to translate movements into real-time graphics. An IR illuminator ensures accurate tracking even in low light.

The device is designed specifically to clip to the Vive Pro.

The Vive Tracker 3.0 is the latest version of the puck-style device that you can wear or stick to different objects in order to accurately track them in real time. It is compatible with SteamVR 2.0 and 1.0 tracking, and all SteamVR-based headset, not just the Vive Pro.

The new model is smaller and lighter than before, plus has an improved battery life, allowing for up to seven hours of continuous use on a single charge.

Both the Facial Tracker and Vive Tracker 3.0 are available now, priced at £129/$129 each.

Writing by Rik Henderson.