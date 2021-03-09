  1. Home
HTC is planning a standalone VR headset in 2021 but it won't rival Oculus Quest 2

(Pocket-lint) - The official HTC Vive Twitter account has been teasing various things in recent days with close-up shots of a product and cryptic clues like "It's your move". These seemingly suggesting something new is in the works. 

One of those recent Tweets is even more interesting:

If you zoom in and take a close look at this image you'll see a date suggesting we'll find out more about this on 10 March:

One user pointed out on Twitter that the image looks very similar to a part of a product already out there. The lip-tracking module which appeared back in 2019

Meanwhile, Alvin Wang Graylin, the President of Vive in China has confirmed something is coming in 2021. During an interview with a YouTube channel called TeliportMe, Grayling spoke about HTC's plans for this year:

"I think we’ve said in the past that we will release a new AIO [all-in-one] this year...I think it’s our next-generation standalone, we will have one this year, it is going to be a great product."

Beyond that, Grayin didn't say much more. Certainly no specifics about what that new product would be. One thing he did say though was that the new headset might not be what people are expecting - "...I don't think I would position it as a Quest competitor..."

This is certainly a shame as the Oculus Quest 2 is certainly a strong contender for the best VR headset on the market thanks to the convenience of inside-tracking, wireless freedom and the ability to play PCVR games as well. 

HTC launched the Cosmos Elite in 2020, but that was seemingly met with a warm reception from the public and the company has been fairly quiet since. 

Hopefully, we'll find out more tomorrow. 

Writing by Adrian Willings.

