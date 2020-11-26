(Pocket-lint) - The HTC Vive Cosmos is an interesting VR headset with inside out tracking, modular faceplate design and a 2880 x 1700 pixel display.

We thoroughly enjoyed both the HTC Vive Cosmos and its more accurate tracking brother the Vive Cosmos Elite when we reviewed them, but many may be put off by the price.

If you're one such gamer, then you'll be pleased to hear that Black Friday is coming to the rescue. You can grab £100/$100 off either of these headsets and snap up a bargain.

During the Black Friday period, the standard HTC Vive Cosmos is available to purchase with a cool discount. This is a great headset that's comfortable to wear, capable thanks to high-end specs, and a great alternative to the Oculus Rift S. With inside-out tracking cameras, it's a lot easier to setup than previous Vive headsets and easier to use too.

Brilliant visuals are just one selling point of this headset from HTC. Other highlights include integrated speakers, flip-up visor design and a modular faceplate that makes it more upgradable in future.

One of the potential upgrades to the standard Cosmos is the Elite faceplate which adds superior tracking when combined with the Vive base stations. The Cosmos Elite is a full package which includes everything you need and gives you the best experience for VR gaming. It's a bit more fiddly to setup, but is the choice for the serious VR gamer.

And with the Black Friday deals, it too is £100/$100 less than normal.

So if you've been eyeing the Vive Cosmos for a while, now is the time to grab a bargain.

Writing by Adrian Willings.