HTC Vive is greatly expanding its Cosmos range of virtual reality headsets, with three new models inbound and the option to buy different faceplates to change the featureset of your own device.

Coming in at entry-level is the HTC Vive Cosmos Play. It is specifically designed for new-to-VR users who want a premium PC-based headset but without the cost of a more fully-featured model.

It uses four-camera inside-out tracking and, like all the Cosmos headsets, can be upgraded with an option faceplate at a later date if the user wants a more advanced experience.

The Cosmos Play will cost £499/$499 when it releases in the "coming months".

A HTC Vive Cosmos Elite will be available a bit sooner, with pre-orders on the £899/$899 headset opening on 24 February for a March release.

It enhances the experience by pairing inside-out and external tracking, using the company's Lighthouse base station technology to provide the precision required for SteamVR tracking. And it comes with headphones built-in.

The Elite is again a wired experience from the box, but is also compatible with the Vive Tracker wireless adaptor for untethered use.

The bundle includes the headset, a pre-installed External Tracking Faceplate, 2 SteamVR base stations and two Vive Controllers. Older HTC Vive base stations are also compatible.

Those with the existing HTC Vive Cosmos or Cosmos Play above will be able to purchase the External Tracking Faceplate separately for £199/$199 from Q2.

Finally, there will be an HTC Vive Cosmos XR that will first be available in a developer kit in Q2. It adds a near-complete passthrough field-of-view, in order display virtual content over the real world. It also comes with in-built headphones.

As well a stand-alone version, there will be an XR faceplate for all other Cosmos models.

More details, including pricing, are expected to be announced during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March.

The currently available HTC Vive Cosmos will continue as part of the new range, priced at £699/$699.