HTC has today announced the pricing, official specs and pre-order availability of the new HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset.

We first got a taste of the Vive Cosmos back in January at CES 2019 but now all the details are here and we have an official release date - 3 October.

The new Vive Cosmos is said to be "the latest premium PC-based virtual reality system" but one that's built to be more accessible and easier to use. It's also interestingly designed with a modular faceplate that can be upgraded in future to change how the headset works.

The Vive Cosmos features a number of design enhancements that are likely to make it appealing. Not only does this headset offer an improved specification compared with the original HTC Vive, it also boasts various features that will make it easier to use.

Like the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest, the new HTC Vive Cosmos includes inside-out tracking thanks to six camera sensors built into the headset itself. This takes away the need for external tracking base stations and should make the Vive Cosmos a much more plug and play affair.

This headset also has a new aesthetic that includes a flip-up visor like design, similar to that we've seen elsewhere on various Windows Mixed Reality headsets. This is a welcome addition as it means you can quickly and easily flip up the headset out of your eye line if you need to see the world around you or talk to someone else in the room.

The company says the Vive Cosmos sports "superior ergonomics" and should provide a more comfortable VR experience. This includes the addition of integrated headphones and the option of going wireless with the additional purchase of the wireless adapter.

HTC is promising plenty of content to play for anyone pre-ordering the new headset as well - with 12-months worth of access to Viveport Infinity included in the box.

The official specs of the new headset look like this:

1440 x 1700 pixels per eye (2880 x 1700 pixels combined)

Dual 3.4-inch LCD diagonal screen

90 Hz refresh rate

110-degree field of view

Built-in stereo headphones

Required PC connectivity: USB 3.0, DisplayPort™ 1.2

Peripheral Ports: USB-C 3.0, proprietary connection to mods

Tracking: no minimum space requirements for standing/seated, minimum 2m x 1.5m for room-scale mode

Module Faceplates: Vive Motion Mod (Ships with Cosmos) and Vive Cosmos External Tracking Mod (Sold separately)

Vive Wireless Adapter support: Yes, sold separately

The Vive Cosmos is available to purchase from today for $699/£699 and will ship 3 October.