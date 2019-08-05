HTC Vive Focus Plus will soon stream content over Wi-Fi

HTC has revealed that at the end of this year, the HTC Vive Focus Plus will get a new feature known as Viveport Streaming.

This will give users the ability to access all Viveport content over a 5Ghz Wi-Fi connection from a compatible laptop or gaming machine.

This new capability is coming in the form of a free update to the Vive Focus Plus in "early Q4" this year. It will essentially transform the Vive Focus Plus into a wireless headset that will work with any VR-ready gaming PC.

The downside is you'll need to be subscribed to HTC's Viveport Infinity service in order to take advantage of this update.

Viveport Infinity is an unlimited subscription service that lets users pay a monthly ($13/£12.99) or yearly fee ($99/£99) for access to all the games and premium content on the platform.

That subscription fee gets you access to over 2,000 games and experiences and soon the chance to stream over Wi-Fi too.

This isn't the first time HTC has dabbled in wireless or streamed VR. This new system is said to offer improved performance and a more seamless/intuitive experience though.

We'll have to wait and see how it handles in the real world.