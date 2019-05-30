Those of you craving more Game of Thrones, especially now that it's ended, will be happy to learn about a new VR game based on the show.

Called Beyond The Wall, it's developed by Framestore, in partnership with HBO, and it's launching this week. The basis of the game is that you join the Night's Watch to defend the Wall from the dead. Using a flaming sword, you'll fight everything from wights to zombie polar bears.

You'll have to subscribe to HTC's Viveport Infinity service to play the game, however, which costs $13 per month or $99 per year. HTC offers a two-week free trial, though, so you can try before you buy. Aside from Beyond The Wall, there are over 600 games and experiences on the store.

To use Infinity, however, you'll need supporting hardware. You can access it on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets. But Viveport Infinity is also coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next week. For the best, most affordable WMR headsets, see our guide.

Beyond The Wall will be available in the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina from 31 May.

And if you're still craving more Game of Thrones goodness, check out our guide of all the Game of Thrones spinoffs we're most eager to watch.