HTC announced a new version of its top-end Vive Pro virtual reality headset.

While at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, it unveiled the new headset, which is called Vive Pro Eye and uniquely features native, built-in eye tracking. It's supposed to deliver more premium VR experiences with reduced motion sickness. It mainly uses a technology called “foveated rendering” to focus whatever the user is looking at in a virtual space and then lowers the quality of peripheral objects.

Apart from higher-quality VR, eye tracking in VR enables hands-free playtime and more accessibility options for those who can't use full motion controllers. In some scenarios, you'll be able to easily open menus, search the web, and pick up objects by just looking at those items.

When unveiling Vive Pro Eye, HTC made sure to highlight enterprise use, too. It said it'd reveal more details about the headset later this week. The new Vive Pro Eye will launch in the second quarter of 2019.

#HTCVIVEPROEYE integrates eye tracking natively & will offer greater accessibility, gaze-oriented menu navigation & removing the need for controllers. #HTCVIVE pic.twitter.com/QTAWOgElIW — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) January 7, 2019

Lastly, HTC unveiled a new subscription tier for VivePort VR, which lets you download and play with up to five titles a month for $9 a month. But now, with the new VivePort Infinity tier, you'll get unlimited access. It'll be available to all Vive hardware and Wave VR partners from 5 April.

CES 2019 officially starts 8 January. For more announcements from the show, see Pocket-lint's round-up here.