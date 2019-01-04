HTC teases new Vive VR gear in the run up to CES

HTC's social media team have been teasing new Vive products on Twitter. The company is planning on unveiling "new gear" at CES in the next few days and are whetting our appetites in the meantime.

The photo is cleverly obscured to avoid letting the virtual reality cat out of the bag, but a close look shows logos and wording on the storage cases. These seem to mention Vive Port and what looks like Vive Gloves.

The truck is loaded and we’re excited be on our way to #CES2019. The cases are packed with some new gear we can’t wait to unbox for you. Keep tuned to @htcvive social media during CES for announcements, news and daily coverage. #HTCVIVE #VIVEPORT pic.twitter.com/lkwKE7plPw — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) 3 January 2019

We're fully expecting to see more in the way of HTC Vive accessories of the sort announced last year - like the Vive Trackers. We also suspect we'll see more of the standalone Vive Focus headset.

The potential for official Vive Gloves gets us excited for the possible joy of controller-free VR gaming that we've partially experienced thanks to the Leap Motion adapter in the past. Having the ability to interact with objects in the virtual environment with your hands will no doubt add greatly to the immersion of the experience.

We'll have to wait to see what happens at CES to see what's officially announced, but we're excited. Are you?