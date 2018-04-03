  1. Home
HTC's full Vive Pro Starter Kit to launch on 5 April for £1,048

  • HTC Vive's two-year anniversary is on 5 April

Attention VR gamers: Now's the time to buy an HTC Vive Pro, because you can get it in a bundle that includes everything but the PC needed.

HTC announced it will launch a "Vive Pro Starter Kit" on 5 April. The bundle includes the HTC Vive Pro's head-mounted display, two Vive 1.0 controllers, and two 1.0 base stations. It costs $1,099/£1,048. HTC first unveiled the HTC Vive Pro, a hardware update to the PC-connected HTC Vive VR system, at CES in January. An initial price was revealed in March for the headset, which you couldn't buy as part of a bundle.

So, if you didn't own the HTC Vive but wanted the HTC Vive Pro, you were in an odd situation. The only option was to purchase both a HTC Vive system and the HTC Vive Pro headset, which would cost you a hefty sum. You see, the HTC Vive Pro required an existing Vive setup. It used the old Vive’s lighthouse tracking beacons and controllers. HTC said it would announce a bundle for the Pro soon, and it's kept that promise.

In addition, HTC said that existing HTC Vive owners who purchase the HTC Vive Pro will be offered a $100 Viveport content credit and their HTC Viveport subscription offer will be extended to one year. They will also be offered the following Vive Studios titles for free: Front Defense, Front Defense Heroes, Super Puzzle Galaxy Lite and Arcade Saga. These can be redeemed through Viveport from 4 April to 8 April.

Htc image 2

Viveport subscribers will also receive a free copy of Everest VR. And finally, the virtual reality app store will offer a 50-per cent discount on a three-month subscription. HTC has announced all this to celebrate the HTC Vive's two-year anniversary, which is 5 April.

