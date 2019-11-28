Save big on HTC's full Vive Pro Starter Kit this Black Friday

Attention VR gamers: Now's the time to buy an HTC Vive Pro, because you can get it in a bundle that includes everything you need but the PC with a hefty saving this Black Friday.

Amazon has a number of deals on HTC's flagship VR devices that include $300 off the Vive Pro Starter Kit - a bundle which includes the HTC Vive Pro's head-mounted display, two Vive 1.0 controllers, and two 1.0 base stations. This kit usually costs $1,099/£1,048 but is discounted just for the Black Friday period.

HTC first unveiled the HTC Vive Pro, a hardware update to the PC-connected HTC Vive VR system, at CES in 2018. At the time, the headset was sold alone as an upgrade option for current HTC Vive owners. Though even then it was a costly option. However, if you're an HTC Vive owner, now might be the time to upgrade as the standalone Vive Pro headset is also on sale with $200 off.

There are also some other deals worth checking out:

• HTC Vive Cosmos - save $100, was $699, now $599: The Vive Cosmos is an interesting option if you're considering getting into VR. No base stations mean it's a lot easier to setup and use as long as you have a PC or laptop to tether it to. See this deal at Amazon.

• HTC Vive Wireless Adapter - save $50.90, was $299.99, now $249: This wireless adapter is an excellent optional purchase for the HTC Vive or Vive Pro, removing the hassle of wires and setting you free in VR (as long as you have the space). Click to see the deal at Amazon.

Buy your Vive Pro starter kit from Vive.com (US) or Vive.com (UK).