HTC's standalone Vive Focus VR headset will launch worldwide in 2018

HTC's standalone virtual reality headset will arrive by the end of the year, the company has announced.

The HTC Vive Focus technically had a limited launch last year in China, but soon, it'll be available going worldwide. The company announced the news during the 2018 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Originally thought to be a Daydream headset made with Google, the Vive Focus ended up being an altogether different beast, one that runs on a new Vive Wave platform by HTC.

It's a standalone headset that has inside-out, 6-degrees-of-freedom tracking, which means it doesn't need to be connected to a gaming PC or use external sensors to work. Instead, all the technology is built into the headset itself, so you can immerse yourself in VR gaming wherever you want. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and is compatible with HTC's Viveport VR apps and games.

HTC is probably eager to rollout the Vive Focus since the Oculus Go, a $199 phone-free device from the makers of the Oculus Rift, is expected to arrive in May. Plus, Lenovo's Mirage Solo Daydream headset is coming soon, too. It runs on Google's Daydream VR ecosystem, which, again, is what the HTC Vive Focus was originally supposed to run on as well. But, clearly, those plans have been cancelled.