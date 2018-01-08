HTC Vive Pro revealed at CES 2018, higher resolution and integrated headphones

HTC has announced a new version of the HTC Vive, dubbed the HTC Vive Pro, during CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The new model, which sits above the current Vive already available on the market, will feature a greatly improved resolution and high-res audio support. It also adds integrated headphones and, thankfully, still works with all the current Vive content already available.

Built for the VR fan that wants the best, the new model will have a 2800 x 1600 OLED display (615ppi). That's 1400 x 1600 per eye - greatly improved over the 1080 x 1200 resolution of the existing version.

Indeed, HTC says it is a 78 per cent increase in clarity - users will be able to easily read text when experiencing virtual reality.

The Vive Pro will also improve the audio experience. It will feature an in-line amplifier, dual microphones for clear communication and built-in headphones, much like the Oculus Rift. There will be better noise cancellation for people talking to each other.

A HTC Vive refresh has been touted since late 2016. This is not believed to be the fabled HTC Vive 2, however.

The original HTC Vive stays on sale. The Vive Pro headset will go one sale without the controllers or room sensors in the next couple of months for those who already own the Vive and want to upgrade. New customers will be able to get a complete package later in the year.

The Vive Pro will go on sale later this year, most likely at a premium but we're yet to find out an actual price.

The company also announced a Vive Wireless Adapter. Available this summer, it will give PC users the option to ditch wires completely.

Details are still scant at the moment, but it's been built using Intel's WiGig spec and work on the 60Ghz band to maximise performance and reduce latency.