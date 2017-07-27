HTC working with Qualcomm to make second standalone Vive VR headset

HTC is continuing in its quest to make virtual reality more accessible with the announcement of a second standalone VR headset.

Like the model it is currently creating with Google, a second Vive headset is being built that will not require a separate smartphone or PC to run. However, instead of using the Google Daydream VR platform it will utilise HTC's own Viveport for content.

The new headset is being made in conjunction with Qualcomm and will run on a Snapdragon 835 processor. It is destined for a Chinese release initially and we're unsure of whether it will make it onto other markets too. It will not head to the US or UK, however, as the western world will be getting the similarly designed Google edition instead.

Standalone VR headsets are seen as essential if virtual reality is ever to realise the potential and promise touted a couple of years ago. At present, the HTC Vive is by far the best headset, but it requires a complex PC set-up and wires to work. The new HTC Vive standalone experience will be cheaper and allow a user to roam without cables.

The announcement was made at ChinaJoy 2017, where the HTC Vive team also called upon developers to create new content for a wire-free VR future.