HTC made a new VR headset that pairs with its U11 smartphone

HTC has unveiled a new VR headset.

Called the HTC Link, it is made to work specifically with the company’s latest U11 smartphone. It offers six degrees-of-freedom tracking - something that no other smartphone-based VR headset offers - and it seems to use an external camera sensor to track its motion controllers with lights. According to UploadVR, the camera and controllers come with HTC Link, but the kit will only be available in Japan.

Keep in mind HTC also revealed in early 2017 that it was making a new mobile VR headset. At the time, the mysterious device was described by HTC as something different than Google Daydream View and similar headsets. But, according to CNET, which spoke to Chief Financial Officer Chia-lin Chang, HTC was developing the VR product - or new "virtual reality toy" - to be compatible with the U Ultra.

HTC already sells the Vive headset, which is a lot like the Oculus Rift in that it needs to be tethered to a PC, and it also offers an add-on that turns the headset into a standalone device. HTC specified that its new VR product wouldn't work like Daydream View, which uses a phone for its screen, sensors, and processing power, but claimed it would sit somewhere between the Oculus Rift and Daydream View.

Although it's unclear right now, the new HTC Link could be the VR headset that Chang was talking about in February. However, as we said, the HTC Link is designed for the U11. It features two 3.6-inch 1080 x 1200 LCD displays with a 110-degree field of view and support for 90Hz refresh rate. That means the HTC Link won't use the U11’s display, though both devices connect via a USB-C cable.

We'll let you know if HTC ever plans to expand the HTC Link beyond the Japanese market.