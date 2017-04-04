HTC Viveport Subscription: How does it work and how much is it?

HTC has made it a lot easier on the wallet to try new VR apps.

HTC currently offers the Vive headset and Viveport marketplace but from 5 April will add a Viveport Subscription service, a way of accessing apps and games for a monthly fee.

At present, Vive VR headset owners have access to more than 1,600 apps and games, with an additional 30 or so launching daily. Some of these cost anywhere up to £14.99 ($19.99) so it can be expensive to experience virtual reality. You basically have to spend hundreds if you want to fully test the medium.

But the Viveport Subscription service takes away the sting. It has a monthly fee, sort of like Netflix. If you're a paid subscriber, you can choose from a pool of 50 titles and rotate your selection every month, allowing you to refresh your library without going broke.

Here's what you need to know.

Viveport Subscription is a paid subscription service for HTC's Viveport marketplace. The company has described it as the "first-ever subscription model for a VR app store" and claimed it will give Vive headset owners a "new way to navigate the burgeoning VR app marketplace and continually discover new content for a low monthly fee". Viveport Subscription will launch with a one-month free trial offer for all new users.

Go here to pre-register and be among the first to get access to Viveport Subscription. Everyone will receive a one-month free trial.

HTC said Viveport Subscription will introduce a "new way to navigate the hundreds of apps currently available" on Viveport.

We will update this piece when we know more about how Viveport's new navigation system works.

At launch, you will get unlimited access to 50 apps in the Viveport marketplace. You can choose five titles you want to play and then rotate them out of your selection for another five titles every month. A few of the apps include TheBlu, Richie’s Plank Experience, Everest VR, Fantastic Contraption and Mars Odyssey. All apps in the service are also for sale, allowing you to try them before you decide to buy.

Viveport Subscription costs £6.99 a month in the UK per user, $6.99 in the US.

As an added bonus, HTC is giving away Arcade Saga, a three-game package that normally costs £14.99/$19.99 on Steam. And if you haven't bought a Vive yet, the company is also cutting £100/$100 off the standard retail price. Check out HTC's blog and FAQ hub for more details.