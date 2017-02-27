HTC Vive Tracker and Deluxe Audio Strap will soon be available for £100 a piece

HTC announced a couple of new peripherals for its Vive virtual reality headset at the beginning of the year: the Tracker and Deluxe Audio Strap. Both were developed to provide an even more immersive experience on top of what the Vive headset can offer alone.

Fortunately, HTC has now announced when you'll be able to get your hands on them, and the all important price tag. The Vive Tracker will be the first of the two to launch, and will be available for developers and content creators from the 27 March. Note, that this means if you're just Joe Public with a Vive headset and want a Tracker, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

HTC says general consumer availability of the Tracker will be "later in the year".

We've previously had some hands-on time with the Tracker and found it really did add an extra dimension to the game demo we played. That's the thing with the Tracker, it won't automatically work with ever Vive game out there, games developers need to build compatibility into their products.

The Deluxe Audio Strap meanwhile, which as its name suggests is an audio upgrade that straps onto the headset, will be available to pre-order from 2 May, also for £100, before shipping in June. The Audio Strap is an adjustable pair of headphones that attaches to the Vive headset, meaning you don't have to use your own, something we found to be a bit irksome in our review.