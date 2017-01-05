HTC's new Vive hardware will make any object a VR controller, offer Deluxe Audio integration

HTC has unveiled a couple of additions to its Vive hardware line-up, designed to enhance your VR experience.

The first of these is the Vive Tracker a small gadget designed to be added to any real-world object so it can be used as a controller for games - this could be anything from gloves to fire hoses, guns and bats.

Don't get too excited just yet though, you can't just buy one of these trackers and stick it to any household object. Game developers will first have to build compatibility with the tracker into games, but this will open up a new world of possibilities in terms of future controller options.

The second hardware update announced by HTC is the Vive Deluxe Audio strap.

This strap adds adjustable headphones to the headset to offer more comfortable and convenient audio, rather than having to use your own headset. This addresses one of the minor concerns we highlighted in our HTC Vive review.

There's a new sizing dial so you can easily adjust the fit of the headstrap, so you'll be able to find the perfect fit for your personal VR experience.

More rigid and durable than the current strap, this new bit of kit should ensure comfortable gaming but with a hinge to allow you to quickly remove the headset without taking the whole thing off.

There's no official pricing just yet, but HTC say they will be shipping later in 2017.