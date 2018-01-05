HTC Vive wireless adapter by TPCast now available to buy, ditch those cables

Of all the virtual reality headsets the HTC Vive (reviewed here) is the most technically impressive. The others are catching up, with Oculus adding its Touch motion controllers for Rift subsequently, but full body movement has been a feature of Vive since the beginning; there was just one major catch.

The thick wires out of the back of the headset make you look like Luke Skywalker in the Bacta tank at the end of Empire Strikes Back, but worse, they very much restrict movement. That's not so great for a device where motion and freedom are mainstays.

Accessory company TPCast believes it has the answer, however. Supported by HTC itself, the manufacturer has made a Vive wireless upgrade kit. And you can buy it from Amazon.com now.

Priced at $299 (around £220), the adapter kit gets rid of the restrictive cabling that runs from a computer to the headset.

One part clips onto the back of the Vive, the other - a video transmitter - connects to your PC. All video and control commands are sent between the two wire-free, enabling you to jig about at your heart's content.

There are other solutions, such as the range of backpack PCs being released by some of the bigger computer firms, but nothing quite as liberating as the TPCast kit.

Sadly, the TPCast solution is only listed on Amazon in the States for now. If you want one in the UK you have to buy it from Scan, Alternate or Overclockers at a slightly inflated price. Check out the sales link on TPCast's own website.