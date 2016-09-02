Wire-free HTC Vive in the works

Future versions of the HTC Vive could be completely wireless following moves by HTC, Valve and little known VR development tool Quark VR.

According to Quark VR, the company has been working away to create a prototype that it hopes to share by the end of the year.

"The way the headset will become wireless is through a small gadget, connected to the headset, but not wired with cables to the PC itself," claims the company in a blog post. "Instead, the small transmitter, that may be placed in the pocket of the user, sends and receives the signal between the PC and the HTC Vive through Wi-Fi."

It's one of the biggest complains of the HTV Vive headset and one that here at Pocket-lint we've experienced so far with the long umbilical cord between the headset and the PC getting in the way of a truly fluid gaming experience.

According to the company, "Getting the experience to feel seamless through Wi-Fi, keeping in mind the inevitable connection delay, was a huge challenge, but we’re getting extremely close to being able to show it in action!"

HTC and Valve have always said that the amount of data needed to be processed and passed between the headset and the host PC would be too much for a wireless connection to process.

The big question however will be if the three companies can come up with a viable solution for consumers before other technologies, like Qualcomm's 820VR reference offering can catch-up and over take the technology.