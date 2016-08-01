HTC Vive price soars thanks to Brexit, Oculus Rift to follow?

The fallout of the EU Referendum vote continues as HTC has dramatically raised the price of its virtual reality headset, citing Brexit as the cause.

The sharp drop in value of the British pound has seen prices rise for other tech devices, with OnePlus hiking up the charge of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 3. Now HTC has decided it needs to follow suit.

Its new price for the HTC Vive headset is £759 plus postage and packaging. That's £70 more expensive than it cost only a week ago.

In the US, the Vive still costs $799, which is £606 at the current exchange rate, but because of import duty and taxes, the company could no longer charge £689 as before.

"HTC continuously monitors and adjusts pricing to ensure we are providing our customers with the best value possible. Due to recent currency valuation changes and the current value of the GBP we are adjusting the price of the HTC Vive in the UK," it said on its blog.

We're waiting to see if rival Oculus follows suit and raises the UK price of the Oculus Rift. It seems it might considering the purchase page for the headset no longer lists its price in pounds for us. When we used to head to the store, it would come up as an overall sum of £529, including shipping. It now only shows the $599 US price suggesting a change might be forthcoming.