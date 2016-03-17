  1. Home
HTC Vive will be available to pre-order and try out from these high street retailers

- Experience the headset for yourself

- Several UK partners signed up

- HTC Vive demonstration stations up and down the country

We've quite rightly raved about our adventures with the HTC Vive virtual reality headset in the last year or so, but the only way you can discover what the fuss is about is to experience it yourself.

Thankfully, HTC has partnered with a number of stores across the UK to give you the opportunity to do just that. In addition, should you fall head over heels with the device, you can pre-order one while you're there.

The company has struck deals with Dixons Carphone, Overclockers UK and Scan Computers to offer public HTC Vive demonstrations and pre-order options in some of their high-street shops.

READ: HTC Vive preview: An experience that’s out of this world

Participating stores are Currys PC World retail outlets in Leeds (Birstall), Reading and London's Tottenham Court Road, Overclockers UK in Newcastle-Under-Lyme, and Scan Computers in Bolton.

They now feature HTC Vive demonstration stations, where you can book a slot to try out the headset for yourself.

The HTC Vive will reach customers "from May 2016" and is priced at £689. For that you get the headset, two sensors, two controllers and a microphone. HTC is also bundling three games and experiences: Tilt Brush, Fantastic Contraption and Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives.

