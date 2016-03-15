Forget Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, wire-free Sulon Q VR doesn’t need a high-end PC

When we met Oculus' vice president of mobile Max Cohen in January, he explained that wireless virtual reality headsets of the calibre of the Oculus Rift are a long way away.

It will be 15 years before we get something approaching the Star Trek holodeck, he told us.

"It’s currently not possible to get the Rift experience with a wireless head-mounted display," Cohen said.

However, new company on the block, Sulon, aims to prove him wrong. Its Sulon Q virtual reality headset is indeed "tether-free" and, unlike mobile solutions such as the Samsung Gear VR, it is powerful enough to run "console-quality graphics" and powerful applications.

That's because, like the Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality headset, the Sulon Q features the PC and processing inside the device. That enables it to be a "wear-and-play" unit, which can be taken wherever you go and does not need to be connected to a separate computer.

The Sulon Q is powered by AMD and was therefore unveiled on stage during an AMD event at GDC in San Francisco.

It will run using the AMD FX-8800P processor, with Radeon R7 Graphics which utilise AMD's Graphics Core Next architecture. The processor runs four cores, while the GPU has eight. This means it is capable of running DirectX 12 and Vulkan graphics APIs, so is capable of high-performance visuals.

Inside, the screen is a 2560 x 1440 OLED display, 1280 x 1440 for each eye. Audio is supplied through built-in earbuds with 3D spatial audio processing. There are also noise-cancelling embedded microphones for voice communication. And lenses on the front of the headset mean it can be used with augmented reality applications, such as HoloLens, as well as VR.

Sulon claims that it is lightweight - essential for an "all-in-one" VR headset and it is planned for launch in late spring. Pricing details are yet to be revealed.