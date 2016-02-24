HTC Vive Consumer Edition: Eyes-on the final hardware

HTC Vive was first revealed at MWC 2015 and has spent the last year touring the world, developing, refining and showing its skills, until it arrived at MWC 2016. A year later, we're looking at the final consumer hardware that you'll be able to order yourself from 29 February.

For those following the Vive story, you'll have seen the original developer model that was first unveiled, followed by the Pre, unveiled at CES 2016, the precursor to this final hardware.

Interestingly, there's hasn't been huge changes in the overall design of Vive. HTC's industrial design language is reflected in the same way in this final version as it was in the first we saw, although this final model has more polish and refinement.

Compared to the Pre, the hardware is essentially the same, but there's been more work around the headstrap, designed to be as comfortable on your face as possible.

The gasket has seen some refinement too, and there will be two sizes of gasket in the box with the aim of getting the best fit to your face that you possibly can, whether you're wearing glasses or not.

This headset has seen additional connections to the outside world too. The Pre first showed off a camera, meaning you can have a little more of the real world within the virtual world, but things have evolved further on the final model with the addition of smartphone connection.

This is an optional feature, but means you can have alerts from your Android or iOS device pop up within your VR experience, meaning you don't miss those critical messages when you're jacked into the matrix.

The HTC Vive Consumer Edition will cost $799 when pre-orders open on 29 February, and you not only get the headset, but you get the two controllers, you get two sensor boxes and all the link-up kit you'll need to connect Vive to your computer.

