HTC Vive pre-orders open 29 February, will it beat the Rift for price?

HTC will open pre-orders for its Vive virtual reality headset on 29 February.

Cher Wang, chief executive of HTC, told the Telegraph during an interview that the company will start to take orders on the leap year day, but has so far kept shtum over its price.

Oculus Rift is now available for pre-order already, for a shipping date of April and the price of £499. While a leak of Sony's rival headset, PlayStation VR, claimed that it would cost £546 ($1,125 Canadian dollars).

It is speculated that HTC Vive, the VR headset developed in collaboration with Valve, owner of Steam, will set you back even more. That's mainly down to the fact that it requires more hardware, including motion cameras and two proprietary motion controllers, operate.

One thing is for sure, like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive will require a beefy, high-spec'ed PC to run, which will cost eager consumers even more if they are not yet up to speed.

It must be said though that from Pocket-lint's many experiences with Vive, including a demo with the latest version of the headset at CES in Las Vegas last week - Vive Pre - it could be well worth the price. It truly is an experience to behold.