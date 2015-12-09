HTC will start selling the Vive VR headset to consumers in April

In about four months you'll be able to experience high-end VR from the comfort of your own living room. And not just thanks to Oculus.

The HTC Vive is an upcoming virtual reality head-mounted display powered by SteamVR, which is being developed by both HTC and Valve.

HTC originally promised it would begin selling the headset by the end of this year, but it looks like the launch has been delayed, as the company has just announced the headset won't be available to consumers until next spring.

HTC posted the following statement to its blog, explaining that commercial availability will kick off in April 2016:

"In an effort to clear up speculation and misinformation surrounding the launch of HTC Vive this month we are excited to give the community an update on the status of HTC Vive... We will be starting the new year by making an additional 7,000 units available to developers, followed by commercial availability in April 2016."

The HTC Vive debuted last spring. We were blown away when we tried it at the announcement at MWC 2015. It's a whole new world of VR, a big change from the slightly static experience that's been offered so far. A second generation of its development kit, which shipped to game developers earlier this year, is expected to launch at CES 2016 in January.

READ: HTC Vive: VR is more than just games you know (hands-on)

That developer version likely won't be identical to the commercial version that'll begin shipping in four months, though that's not certain. We also don't know how much the final headset will cost at launch.

Facebook-owned Oculus VR is developing a rival headset to the HTC Vive, called the Oculus Rift. It's also slated to launch in early 2016 but no prices have been mentioned yet for it or Vive. You might have to stretch to $1,500 or more, if you also need to shell out for a new, beefy PC to power either model.