What is HTC’s ‘secret weapon’?

As well as officially announced a new version of the HTC One M8, HTC has teased another product which is causing a lot of chin stroking as to what it might actually be.

The company's chief marketing officer Idris Mootee posted three pictures on his Facebook feed of a headset or visor that looks to have virtual or augmented reality functionality, yet has a markedly different design to the HTC Vive. It launched its and Valve's VR headset during Mobile World Congress and that looks more like the kind of apparatus we've come to expect from VR gaming.

Mootee simply described the visor as HTC's "secret weapon coming soon" on his posting, so there are no clues there.

Some have been speculating that it could have been a particularly late April Fools' Day prank, but not only was HTC's attempt this year revealed much earlier in the day - the HTC RE Sok - as the secret weapon was posted around 2am 2 April UK time and at best 6pm 1 April on the west coast of America, that's way beyond the traditional midday cut-off for spoofs on the day.

Instead, we can only assume that it will be a genuine product to be revealed at a later date. So what is it?

Our best guess at present, with the only other clue being the words "HTC VR Haptic Touch" on the front of the device, is that it's concept art of what the consumer version of the HTC Vive might look like. And if that's the case, we approve. It's certainly better than strapping an egg box to your face.

What do you think? Let us know your theories in our comments below...