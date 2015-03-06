Forget lusting after a cinema room at home, in the future you'll need a virtual reality room

For the last 20 years we've been lusting after one thing, one thing that eludes us to this day.

You see, since the mid-nineties and the introduction of the first affordable Dolby Pro Logic sound systems, we've always fancied the idea of a home cinema in our house, a place to grab some popcorn, sit down in front of a projector and enjoy movies as they are intended to be seen.

But that dream is over. We now want something else.

To say that we are fickle would be wrong. We've been trying to engineer our former dream for a very long time, but our house has never really been able to accommodate a projector, a dozen cinema seats and a popcorn machine in a dedicated room or garage.

So we've ditched that ideal and replaced it with another; perhaps something even more ambitious.

Having experienced the latest form of virtual reality in the guise of the HTC Vive at the world's largest mobile phone trade show in Barcelona, we might well have ever hit on something even better.

The idea came to us moments after walking out of a hands-on demonstration of the prototype HTC Vive headset.

Rather than huddled on the corner of a booth at the trade show, for Vive to work at its best you need a room, an empty room to be precise, where you can walk around and experience the virtual worlds it gives you access to in all their glory.

After the initial few moments trying to stifle an enormous grin, it dawned on us that for VR to be successful, truly successful, things in the home are going to have to change.

For those not aware, the HTC Vive is the company's new virtual reality collaboration with Half-Life creator and Steam owner Valve. The (eventually) wirefree set up is simple; you don the headset, grab two controllers and turn it on.

Seconds later you are transported into a different virtual world, be that a robot workshop, an underwater ship wreck, or an artist studio. And while this doesn't immediately seem any different to the other offerings in development, such as Sony's Project Morpheus or Oculus Rift, with the Vive you get to walk around. For real.

It's like experiencing the holodeck from Star Trek.

The logistics of how that will work effectively in the home have yet to be discussed. For you to have 100 per cent confidence in what you believe you are seeing, you will need to make sure you aren't worried about tripping up over the coffee table, into a bookshelf or over the pet dog. Even a hesitation of doubt could be disastrous.

No, for this to work as perceived, as HTC and Valve intend, you'll need a completely empty room. Cue the new, maybe even less achievable, daydream of having a house with a spare room dedicated to the pursuit of playing with virtual reality.

Sorry kids, you're sharing bedrooms from now on.

There are plenty of unanswered questions we still need to wait for, like how big that room will need to be? Will it be beneficial to commandeer the small spare room, ditch the study or the grab the double garage? What about the shed in the garden?

But architects and interior decorators, it's something we seriously think you should start planning for. The experience really is that worthwhile.

So Mrs Pocket-lint, we want a VR room please. Home cinema just feels too old hat now.