(Pocket-lint) - If you enjoy a spot of virtual reality and are on the lookout for a great VR headset, then we've got a deal that shouldn't be missed!

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is currently an absolute steal for Black Friday. This is a premium headset that's normally priced at $599 but is now half-price when purchased directly from HP.

This discount essentially makes the HP Reverb G2 more affordable than the Meta Quest 2. So if you already have a gaming PC and have been on the hunt for a VR bargain then this might well be worth grabbing.

The Reverb G2 is a real winner in various different departments, It has "industry-leading lenses" designed by Valve, a really sharp display with awesome visuals that includes a 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye, along with the 114-degree field of view and a 90Hz refresh rate.

This headset is unusual as it offers mixed reality as well as virtual reality. Meaning you get the best of both worlds. Inside-out tracking makes it easy to set up and use and we found this headset to be both comfortable and capable for gaming. As long as you have a powerful enough PC to run it, this is a really great headset.

Writing by Adrian Willings.