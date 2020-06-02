New HP virtual reality headset is coming with 4K visuals and inside-out tracking

The HP Reverb G2 has been revealed.

A new virtual reality headset that HP has crafted in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve.

The Reverb G2 is an upgrade to the original HP Reverb and one that boasts an impressive 4320 x 2160 (2160 x 2160 per eye) resolution as well as inside-out tracking thanks to four built-in cameras.

That means the HP Reverb G2 should provide a similar convenient experience to the Oculus Rift S but with some beefy specs and features.

Those features include "industry-leading" speakers that were designed by Valve and sit off the ear to keep you cool as you play. There's also a manually adjustable IPD and a 6-metre PC-tether cable.

On paper, this headset certainly sounds like a winner. Convenient inside-out tracking is always useful for a hassle-free setup and other comfort features should make it easier to game on too.

Interestingly the Reverb G2 is also designed to be compatible with both SteamVR and Window Mixed Reality, making it an interesting blend of both worlds. This probably goes some way to explain the controllers, which seem to have a very WMR feel to them.

Another highlight was revealed by the company on Reddit, where it was explained that the headset would also have options for 60Hz mode (it defaults to 90Hz) and "half-resolution" mode aimed at making it easier to use the headset on lesser machines.

The new headset is available to pre-order now for $599.99 and is expected to launch sometime later this year. Find out more and pre-order the Reverb G2 here.