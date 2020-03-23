HP teases a new VR headset made with Valve and Microsoft

HP is promoting an upcoming VR headset that could serve as a successor to the $599 Reverb, which was made in collaboration with Microsoft and Valve. Its website is currently describing the headset as “a more immersive, comfortable, and compatible experience” than the Reverb.

An email from the company also tells the media that the new device will be a “no-compromise VR headset".

The Reverb is a Windows Mixed Reality headset. It was well -eceived when it launched in 2019, primarily for bringing a tonne of improvements over HP’s previous headset, including 2160 x 2160 resolution optics and a 114-degree field of view. It's one of the higher-resolution headsets available.

But HP's language for its newest VR headset suggests it is still not interested in affordable VR, like along the lines of the $399 Oculus Rift S. If we had to guess, the company's next headset with Microsoft and Valve will be a direct follow-up to the Reverb, complete with a similar price tag.

That's just speculation from us, though, as there is little information to go on at this point. There’s not even a release date. And, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we suspect it might be months before we see or hear anything else from HP on this front.

Keep in mind this announcement from HP arrives coincides with the release of Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx VR game.