HP Reverb is a comfier, high-res Windows VR headset for $599

A new VR headset from HP is slated to hit the market this spring.

The company has announced a new Windows Mixed Reality headset, called the Reverb. This is the latest headset from HP, and it's geared toward both VR and AR in business applications, making its prime competition the HoloLens 2 from Microsoft and Google’s second-generation Google Glass.

The Reverb features a ton of improvements over HP’s last Windows Mixed Reality headset. It has 2160 x 2160 resolution optics, making it one of the higher-resolution headsets currently available. It has a 114-degree field of view, as well. The Reverb is built for hours-long VR sessions to boot, with it weighing in at just 1.1 pounds. Elsewhere, the Reverb will use the same Bluetooth wireless controllers as HP's other WMR headset.

Notably, HP said the Reverb will support Windows Mixed Reality’s passthrough feature, so the external cameras on the headset can be used to view the real world and your surroundings before immersing yourself into a full, closed-off VR experience. It will also support Steam VR along with the Windows Mixed Reality experience. This is important for users who use both and don’t want to pay for two different headsets.

The new Reverb headset will go on sale in April and be sold in two different versions: A consumer model for $599; and a Pro version for $649, which offers an extra 0.6 meter cable and a fabric face mask designed to make it more comfortable.

Both headsets come with the Bluetooth motion controllers.