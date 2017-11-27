Amazing HP Mixed Reality headset Cyber Monday deal gives you £100 off a prime VR bundle

Microsoft is betting the bank on its Windows Mixed Reality technology and you don't have to break yours to jump on board. That's because, for Cyber Monday, Amazon has an amazing deal on the HP VR1000 headset and motion trackers.

You can get the HP VR1000 Mixed Reality headset, plus motion trackers, for more than £100 off, costing £299.95 for the sales period. It will normally set you back £399.99.

The HP Windows Mixed Reality device offers 1440 x 1440 resolution for each eye, has a 9Hz refresh rate and links with a Windows 10 PC with at least an Intel Core i5 7th gen processor.

It is compatible with computers supporting Windows Mixed Reality or Windows Mixed Reality Ultra and has six degrees of freedom, with no tracking boundaries and built-in motion tracking.

Depending on your PC, you can play 360-degree videos, VR games and much more with the HP headset. It is even compatible with Cortana voice control and you can make Skype calls when wearing the device.

