HTC Vive and HP Envy PC are a match made in virtual reality heaven

The HTC Vive is an incredible virtual reality headset, offering an "experience that's out of this world", as we put it in our review. But to get Vive in your home you need both space and a capable gaming PC. HTC does provide a list of minimum specs for you to go out shopping with, but if you want to be able to just buy a PC, knowing it will support VR gaming, then HP has you covered.

The two companies have teamed up to offer a bundle that includes a Vive headset and controllers, and an HP Envy 750-470na. The Envy PC has the following specs:

GPU: Radeon RX 480 with 1x HDMI and 3x DisplayPort outputs

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400

Memory: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Storage: 128 SSD and 1TB HDD

USB port: 4x USB 2.0 and 4x USB 3.0

OS: Windows 10 Home

Mouse and keyboard: USB wired keyboard and optical mouse

Optical drive: Ultra Slim-Tray SuperMulti DVD burner

Wi-Fi: Wireless LAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.0 M.2 combo

The bundle will also come supplied with a USB stick with all the hardware set up instructions and required software so you don't need to worry about downloading large files. The only thing you'll need to add yourself is a monitor.

And if that wasn't enough, the bundle will come packaged with two VR experiences to get you started including theBlue: Encounter by Wevr and The Lab by Valve. You'll also get free access to three further VR titles: Zombie Training Simulator; The Gallery - Episode 1: Call of the Starseed and Tilt Brush.

Dan O'Brien, HTC's VP of VR said: "The Vive Ready HP computer bundle provide a simple and affordable way for people to get their hands on Vive, without compromising on a truly immersive VR experience".

Bought separately, the Vive and Envy PC would cost £1699 but you can get it from the HTC Vive website for £1499.